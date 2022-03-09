$0.16 EPS Expected for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerSale.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
ASLE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.20.
About AerSale (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
