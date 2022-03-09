$0.16 EPS Expected for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerSale.

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

ASLE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.