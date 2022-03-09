-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,819 shares of company stock worth $3,877,138.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CS Disco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

