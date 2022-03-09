$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Finance Of America Companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSE FOA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

