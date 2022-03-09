$0.46 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Macerich posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

MAC stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -492.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.