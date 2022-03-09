-$0.47 EPS Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.51). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,394. The company has a market cap of $303.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -1.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331 over the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

