$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.76. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

EEFT stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

