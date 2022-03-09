-$0.78 EPS Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.85). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

