$0.85 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.73. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 197,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,286. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,995,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

