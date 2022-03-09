$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

