$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $33.67. 70,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

