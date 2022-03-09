$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,317. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

