11,024 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.