13,850 Shares in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WLMS. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

WLMS stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

