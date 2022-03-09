16,300 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Arvinas comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arvinas by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.