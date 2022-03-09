171,600 Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIG opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

