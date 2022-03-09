181,500 Shares in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 181,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.95. Broadway Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

