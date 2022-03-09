1,956 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.