$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,480,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,149. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

