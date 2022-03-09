$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.76 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

