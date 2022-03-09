200,200 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 1,013,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,091,632. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.