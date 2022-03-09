28,801 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $439.08 million, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.