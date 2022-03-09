$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post $29.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.79 million to $30.69 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 7,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 300,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 270,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 583,371 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

