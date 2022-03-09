$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $3.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $216.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

