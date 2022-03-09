3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,071.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,071.50 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,073.50 ($14.07), with a volume of 205013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,357.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,353.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

