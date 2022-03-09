44,100 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 90,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

