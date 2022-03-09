$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $115.96 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

