5,238 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.