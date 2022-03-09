5,320 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

