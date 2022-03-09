619 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lennox International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lennox International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LII stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.03. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,949. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

