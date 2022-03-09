$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.22. 39,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.89. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

