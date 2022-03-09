$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.77 million and the highest is $70.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 361,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,705 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

