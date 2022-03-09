7,300 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.