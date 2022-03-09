8,050 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

