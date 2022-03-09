8,687 Shares in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFY. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $113,943 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

