908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

