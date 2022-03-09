908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 74.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

