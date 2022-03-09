$94.93 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to post $94.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.76 million. comScore posted sales of $90.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $391.78 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in comScore by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.80. 12,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,176. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $253.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

