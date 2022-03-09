Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. Abcam has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 412,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 120,639.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,551 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abcam (ABCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.