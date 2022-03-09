Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.