Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

