ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,167. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

