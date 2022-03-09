Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 22,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,666. The stock has a market cap of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

