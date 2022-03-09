Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 5,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,411. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

