Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

