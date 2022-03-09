Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

