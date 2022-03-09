Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 75,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

