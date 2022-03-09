Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

J traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

