Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

See Also

Earnings History for Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.