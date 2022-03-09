Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
