Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

