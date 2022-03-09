adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.95

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.95 and traded as low as $192.77. adidas shares last traded at $213.54, with a volume of 1,273 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.95.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.